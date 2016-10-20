Oct 20 Lippo Ltd

* PSL, unit, entered into loan agreement with LAAPL Subsidiary, a subsidiary of LAAPL which is a principal joint venture of Lippo and HKC

* Loan facility in principal amount of up to S$155 million

* Pursuant to deal PSL agreed to make available october 2016 loan facility to LAAPL subsidiary.

* Loan will be used to repay part of existing indebtedness of LAAPL group