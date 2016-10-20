Oct 20 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Gilead announces top-line phase 2 results for GS-4997
(Selonsertib) in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), Pulmonary
Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD)
* Gilead Sciences Inc - GS-4997 demonstrates anti-fibrotic
activity in open-label phase 2 NASH study
* Gilead Sciences Inc - Data support plans to advance
GS-4997 into phase 3 clinical trials
* Gilead Sciences Inc - Due to insufficient evidence of
efficacy, Gilead has decided not to pursue phase 3 studies of
GS-4997 in PAH or DKD at this time
* Gilead Sciences - GS-4997 was well tolerated with no
dose-related increase in incidence of treatment-emergent adverse
events or serious adverse events
* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study of GS-4997 in PAH
did not achieve its primary endpoint
* Gilead Sciences Inc says phase 2 study in DKD did not
achieve its primary endpoint based on a preliminary analysis
