Oct 20 China Nuclear Energy Technology Corp Ltd

* Loan agreement was entered into between finance lease company, unit, and borrower

* Finance lease company has agreed to grant loan in principal amount of RMB100 million to the borrower

* Loan under loan agreement will be financed by external borrowings

* Borrower is Anjian Commercial Factoring Co., Ltd