Oct 20 Moody's:

* Moody's assigns Aa1 to Ohio's series 2016B GO bonds; Outlook stable

* Moody's on Ohio - Stable outlook also reflects view that the state's economy will continue to improve, despite relatively weak demographic trends

* Moody's - Ohio's stable outlook is based on expectation that enacted budget,proactive financial management will support financial position for the year Source text:(bit.ly/2easjdY)