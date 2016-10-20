UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Pumpkin Patch Ltd :
* Business remains significantly over-leveraged and capital constrained
* "Banking facilities are in place"
* Shareholders should note that it is highly unlikely that there is any residual value in company's equity
* "ability to move forward from here is impacted by lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment"
* Lack of available capital for debt reduction and reinvestment, represents a material risk to ongoing viability of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources