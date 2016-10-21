Oct 21 Hcl Technologies Ltd

* HCL Technologies consol sept quarter net profit 20.16 billion rupees - TV

* HCL Technologies C Vijayakumar takes over as CEO - TV

* Consol Sept quarter total income from operations 115.19 billion rupees

* HCL Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 19.71 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 17.40 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 100.97 billion rupees The alerts for profit and CEO appointment was first sourced from TV and later verified with a press release on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Source text: bit.ly/2eyIdLV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)