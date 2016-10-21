Oct 21 Comvita Ltd :

* Signed a MOU with China Resources NG Fung regarding co-operation in Hong Kong and Mainland China market places.

* Placement undertaken to China Resources NG Fung of 2mln new ordinary shares in comvita at $10.60 per share

* Deal bringing China Resources NG Fung's existing stake of less than 5% in comvita to approximately 9.0%

* China Resources NG Fung to assist in stocking Comvita products in stores operated by China Resources NG Fung's affiliate retailers in HK, PRC