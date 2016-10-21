Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Netent AB
* 9M EPS 1.48 SEK/shr
* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 129.4 (105.3) million, an increase of 22.9 pct
* Q3 revenues increased by 27.7 pct to SEK 357.4 (279.8) million
* Reuters poll: NetEnt Q3 revenues were seen at SEK 360 mln , EBIT at SEK 131 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)