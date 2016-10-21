Oct 21 Computacenter Plc :

* Q3 2016 trading statement

* Overall revenue for Q3 was up 2 pct to 735 mln stg(2015: 721 mln stg) on an as reported basis

* Year-to-date revenue grew by 4 pct on an as reported basis, and reduced by 2 pct in constant currency

* Group services revenue grew by 4 pct on an as reported basis and reduced by 1 pct in constant currency in Q3

* Outlook for group's trading result for whole of 2016 remains in line with board's expectations