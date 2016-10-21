UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :
* Further to acquisition of Homebase by Wesfarmers, it will cease to trade in its concessions within Homebase stores
* Closure of its concessions from Homebase stores will take place during Q2 of 2017
* Does not expect there to be a material impact on group
* Anticipates that majority of trade that it receives from these concessions will be redirected to other Laura Ashley stores and website operated by group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources