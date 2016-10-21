Oct 21 Laura Ashley Holdings Plc :

* Further to acquisition of Homebase by Wesfarmers, it will cease to trade in its concessions within Homebase stores

* Closure of its concessions from Homebase stores will take place during Q2 of 2017

* Does not expect there to be a material impact on group

* Anticipates that majority of trade that it receives from these concessions will be redirected to other Laura Ashley stores and website operated by group