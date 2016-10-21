Oct 21 A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc :

* Says retirement of its non-executive chairman, Chief Joseph Babatunde Oke, OON with effect from Sept. 8, 2016

* Says board has appointed Ahmed Mantey as new non-executive chairman of the co with effect from Sept. 8, 2016