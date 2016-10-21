Oct 21 HKScan Oyj :

* Says operating profit for 2016 will remain at previous year's level or below it

* Reasons are weaker than anticipated sales performance in sweden, as well as higher purchase prices and scarcity of beef raw material

* Previously expected that its comparable operating profit (EBIT) would improve from 2015. Source text for Eikon:

