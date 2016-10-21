Oct 21 Scanfil Oyj :

* Q3 turnover 121.7 million euros ($132.68 million) versus 135.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 7.4 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

* 9M revenue 385.7 million euros

* Specifies its estimate of its turnover and operating profit in 2016

* Says 2016 turnover will be 500-520 million euros and operating profit before adjustments will amount to 22 - 25 million euros Source text for Eikon:

