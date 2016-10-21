Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Orange Belgium SA
* Q3 consolidated revenue EUR 311.1 million versus EUR 306.0 million in Reuters Poll
* Q3 EBITDA EUR 92.2 million versus EUR 84.1 million in Reuters Poll
* Orange Belgium SA - revising FY EBITDA guidance to 'between 280 and 300 million euros including 15 million euros cable costs' from 'between 285 and 305 million euros
* Orange Belgium SA - postpaid customer base grew by 3.5 thousand customers in q3 of 2016
* Total number connected sim cards at end of q3 5.92 million versus 5.67 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)