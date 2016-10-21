Oct 21 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* 9M rental income for period amounted to 992 million
Swedish crowns ($112 million) (967 million crowns year ago)
* 9M property management income amounted to 406 million
crowns (383 million crowns year ago)
* 9M profit after tax was 566 million crowns (293 million
crowns year ago)
* Q3 rental income 331 million crowns versus 320 million
crowns year ago
* Q3 property management income 147 million crowns versus
129 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.8930 Swedish crowns)
