Oct 21 British American Tobacco Plc
* BAT proposes merger with Reynolds
* Made a proposal to merge with Reynolds through acquisition
of remaining 57.8 pct in company
* U.S. securities laws require BAT to announce its merger
proposal promptly after it was made to board of Reynolds
* Bat's proposal to merge with Reynolds: . Values Reynolds
at $56.50 per share
* As a result, BAT has been unable to have prior
negotiations with reynolds regarding proposal
* BAT's proposal to merge with Reynolds: . Represents a
premium of 20 pct over closing price of Reynolds common stock
* Deal earnings accretive in first full year.
* Deal expected to be accretive to dividends per share.
* Will create a leading position in us tobacco market,
largest global profit pool (ex-china) with strong growth
dynamics
* Centerview, Deutsche Bank and UBS are acting as financial
advisers to bat
* Reynolds shareholders, other than bat, would receive
$24.13 in cash and 0.5502 bat shares
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Herbert Smith Freehills
LLP are acting for BAT as U.S. and UK legal counsel respectively
* Consideration for remaining 57.8 pct of Reynolds would be
$47 billion, of which about $20 billion would be in cash and $27
billion in shares.
* Proposed merger would not be subject to any financing
conditions.
* Merger is subject to endorsement of reynolds's independent
directors not designated by bat
* There can be no assurance that BAT's proposal or any
transaction with bat will be acceptable to other directors or
Reynolds's board
