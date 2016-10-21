Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 eWork Group AB :
* Q3 net sales increased by 25 pct to 1.65 billion Swedish crowns ($185 million) (1.32 billion crowns)
* Q3 operating profit up by 10 pct to 19.2 million crowns (17.5 million crowns) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8820 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)