Oct 21 Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl

* qtrly net profit attributable to owners 5.83 billion baht versus 4.85 billion baht

* Qtrly net interest income 15.58 billion baht versus 14.06 billion baht

* at end of q3 non-performing loans (NPLS) recorded a new low at 2.10%, compared to 2.20% in 2q/16.

* Capital adequacy ration as at end of sept. Recorded at 14.8%, increased from 13.8% in june 2016

* Expected seasonal rise in business for both retail and commercial lending

* "Krungsri revises loan growth target upward from 5-6% to 8-9% including consolidated loan from HKL"