UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Pierre Et Vacances Sa :
* Euro Disney SCA and Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Groups have agreed to transfer commercial and operational management of Villages Nature to Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs, in the framework of their partnership
* First construction phase of Villages Nature project includes 916 cottages and apartments with a capacity of 4,500 holiday-goers, and will be completed and operational in summer 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources