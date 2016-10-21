Oct 21 French state-controlled utility EDF says in a statement:

* It is making progress with controls in order to demonstrate that those steam generators of its nuclear fleet concerned by issue of carbon segregation can operate in a fully safe mode.

* EDF says has informed electricity markets of chosen outage periods and is providing regular information to grid operator RTE.

* EDF says it has asked the French government to take an order suspending ARENH mechanism.

* EDF says its 2016 nuclear output target is confirmed at 380-390 TWh as well as 2017 nuclear output that should be in range of 390-400 TWh.

* EDF says submitted to nuclear safety regulator ASN on Oct. 7 2016 a technical report supporting fully safe operation of all steam generators concerned by issue of carbon segregation. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)