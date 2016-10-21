UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 21 Lewis Group Limited :
* Trading update and trading statement for the six months ended September 2016
* HY revenue declined by 2 pct mainly as a result of a 4 pct decline in other revenue over corresponding prior period
* HY merchandise sales for period were in line with last year, with like for like merchandise sales down 9.2 pct
* HY HEPS expected to be between 210 cents per share and 177 cents per share, between 35 pct and 45 pct lower
* HY group's gross profit margin improved to 40.5 pct compared to 36.4 pct in previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources