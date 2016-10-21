Oct 21 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says Neurovive and Arbutus sign termination agreement
* Says in its portfolio of several Hepatitis B compounds,
Arbutus has previously made the decision to proceed with other
compounds and to discontinue the development of NVP018 for this
indication
* Says under the termination agreement, NeuroVive will at no
cost receive NVP018 drug product and material produced by
Arbutus Biopharma, representing a value of approximately 1.5
MUSD
* Says data from preclinical and CMC development have been
transferred
* Says all license rights to the NVP018 compound have been
reverted to NeuroVive for further development in any potential
indication
