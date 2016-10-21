Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Jlt Mobile Computers Ab (Publ) :
* Q3 operating profit 2.6 million Swedish crowns ($292,539.13) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 net sales 28.5 million crowns versus 16.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8877 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)