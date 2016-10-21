Oct 21 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):

* Today announced it is investigating whether online gambling firms are treating their customers fairly

* Investigation follows concerns raised by gambling commission about potential breaches of consumer law

* Investigation is part of joint programme with the gambling commission to tackle issues around fairness and transparency in gambling industry Source text : (bit.ly/2erxZyz) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)