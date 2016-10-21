Oct 21 Swissco Holdings Ltd :
* Received a notice from db international trust (singapore)
limited, in its capacity as notes trustee
* Company has not received any notice from trustee that
notes are immediately due and payable.
* Swissco holdings - trustee reserved all rights to take
remedial actions it deems necessary at any time following
occurrence of potential event of default
* Swissco - notice stating a potential event of default
occurred pursuant to condition 9(a) due to failure of co to pay
interest due and payable on notes on 16 oct
* Refers to notice received from notes trustee for s$100
million 5.7% notes due 2018 issued under mtn programme
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: