Oct 21 Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd :

* Says the co, through its subsidiary Hyder Ltd, concluded agreements to acquire distribution warehouse at Aston Lane North, Preston Brook, Runcorn, UK

* Says the co acquired the warehouse from Oxw Catalina (Logistics) Ltd

* Purchase price for transaction is GBP 27,400,000 (excluding transaction related costs)