Oct 21 Solidium Oy

* Says Managing Director Kari Jarvinen to leave his position

* Says Jarvinen will continue his work as the operative Managing Director until 31st January 2017, after which he will act as an advisor to Solidium until the end of July 2017

* Says decision to change the Managing Director was made by Solidium's Board of Directors in agreement with Kari Jarvinen

* Says process of hiring a new managing director will start immediately