Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd
* Expected that it will continue to record loss for 2016
* Company and yonyou entered into disposal agreement on 21 october 2016
* Company, Yonyou and Chanjet Payment entered into capital increase agreement
* Yonyou has conditionally agreed to make capital contribution to chanjet payment unilaterally in amount of RMB100mln
* Pursuant to agreement, payment service business shall be excluded from scope of restricted business under non-competition agreement
* Yonyou has agreed to acquire, sale interest, at consideration of RMB195.6 million
* Group is expected to record an unaudited profit of approximately RMB179.24 million as a result of disposal and capital increase
* Net proceeds from disposal and capital increase is expected to be approximately RMB182.37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)