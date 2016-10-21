Oct 21 Wipro Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 20.70 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol net sales 138.97 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 19.72 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 22.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 125.67 billion rupees

* Sept quarter IT services segment revenue 131.37 billion rupees versus 120.43 billion rupees last year Source text: bit.ly/2dsWNbJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)