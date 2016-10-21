Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 3i Infotech Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 215.8 million rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.45 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in sept quarter last year was 1.05 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.93 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2eqxCU9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)