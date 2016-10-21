Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 21 Wipro Ltd
* Exec says sees resurgence of spend in oil and gas only next year
* Exec says "there is uncertainty on brexit"
* Exec says "seeing some uncertainty in U.S. and expect to see more certainty after U.S. elections."
* Exec says not hopeful about getting large projects started in Q3 in oil and gas sector
* Exec says "cautiously optimistic about next 2-3 qtrs" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)