Oct 21 Wipro Ltd

* Exec says sees resurgence of spend in oil and gas only next year

* Exec says "there is uncertainty on brexit"

* Exec says "seeing some uncertainty in U.S. and expect to see more certainty after U.S. elections."

* Exec says not hopeful about getting large projects started in Q3 in oil and gas sector

* Exec says "cautiously optimistic about next 2-3 qtrs" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)