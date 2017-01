Oct 21 Demeter Corporation Pcl :

* Refers to the news in kaohoon stock news online newspaper on 21 october 2016

* Demeter corporation pcl- says "co's subsidiary has not complete stock transaction and has not received any joint venture"stock

* Demeter corporation - regarding investment project in philippines, co notifies that it is currently under the process to consider the project details

