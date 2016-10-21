UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Oct 21 Gurit Holding AG :
* Gurit reports net sales growth of 3% to 273 million Swiss francs ($274.37 million)for first nine months of 2016
* For full year 2016, Gurit expects net sales to come in on a similar level than 2015 full-year result
* Profitability for fiscal year 2016 is expected to slightly exceed top end of company's reported mid-term target range of eight to ten percent operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9950 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control