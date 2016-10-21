BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Oct 21 S&P Global Ratings
* s&p says revises france sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is aa
* s&p on france - revising outlook to reflect gradual introduction of growth enhancing reforms amid ongoing fiscal consolidation
* s&p on france - fiscal and growth risks remain, but buffers are substantial Source text (bit.ly/2eB9ihy)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.