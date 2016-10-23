UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 Cairo Poultry Co Sae
* Nine-month standalone net profit EGP 80.4 million versus EGP 121.7 million year ago
* Q3 standalone net loss EGP 13.09 million versus net loss EGP 247,420 year ago Source: (bit.ly/2ek74Zp) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources