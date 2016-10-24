Oct 24 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Company entered into scheme implementation deed in Sydney, Australia on 3 August 2016 in relation to privatization of Vitaco

* On 21 Oct Vitaco received notification from Australian Foreign Investment Review Board that Australian government has no objections to transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )