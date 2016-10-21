Oct 21 Honeywell International Inc :
* Honeywell international says in quarter ended sept 30,
2016, recognized charge related to workforce reductions of 3,017
positions across segments
* Honeywell - in quarter ended sept 30, 2016, recognized a
repositioning charge of $202 million including severance costs
of $155 million related to layoffs
* Honeywell - layoffs primarily related to separation of
former automation and control solutions reporting segment into
two new reporting segments
Source text - (bit.ly/2eodg0F)
