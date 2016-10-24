UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Equation Summit Ltd
* On 21 Oct entered into subscription agreement with Asdew Acquisitions Private Limited, Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management and Chen Dawei
* Total consideration for subscription is S$4.2 million
* Net proceeds from subscription estimated to be S$4.2 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from subscription, for group's repayment of loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources