Oct 24 SHC Capital Asia Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement with Yoma Strategic Investments, first myanmar investment company and exemplary ventures

* Deal for consideration to be satisfied by issuance and allotment of new ordinary shares at issue price of S$0.263 per consideration share

* Pursuant to SPA, parties agree that purchase consideration for sale shares payable by company shall be s$70.7 million

* Co has appointed primepartners corporate finance . As its financial adviser