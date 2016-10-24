Oct 24 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab
* Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Karo Pharma have entered into an
agreement concerning Karo Pharma's cancer project KB9520, which
has shown promising results in pre-clinical models for a number
of different types of cancer
* Oasmia acquires the project and strengthens its oncology
project portfolio
* Karo Pharma receives 3,080,000 newly issued shares as a
down payment corresponding to a value of MSEK 25
* Additionally, Oasmia will pay Karo Pharma 20% of all
future revenues generated by the project for Oasmia
* Oasmia will continue the development process and will be
responsible for all project expenses
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)