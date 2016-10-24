Oct 24 Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia Pharmaceutical and Karo Pharma have entered into an agreement concerning Karo Pharma's cancer project KB9520, which has shown promising results in pre-clinical models for a number of different types of cancer

* Oasmia acquires the project and strengthens its oncology project portfolio

* Karo Pharma receives 3,080,000 newly issued shares as a down payment corresponding to a value of MSEK 25

* Additionally, Oasmia will pay Karo Pharma 20% of all future revenues generated by the project for Oasmia

* Oasmia will continue the development process and will be responsible for all project expenses

Source texts for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)