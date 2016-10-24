Oct 24 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Announces Private Placement Of New Shares announces the
launch of a private placement of new shares through a directed
new share issue to international institutional investors and
qualified investors in Sweden
* The price of the New Shares will be determined through an
accelerated book building procedure
* intends to use proceeds from the Private Placement to
strengthen the working capital as well as finance the continued
operations and further development of additional human and
veterinary products based on the XR17 technology
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)