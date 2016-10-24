Oct 24 MTN Group Limited

* Jse: MTN - Quarterly Update For The Period Ended 30 September 2016

* MTN Nigeria reported a 1,2 pct decline in revenue Q3 2016 year-on-year

* MTN South Africa delivered encouraging improvement in EBITDA margin (+200bp QOQ)

* Group subscribers increased 0,9 pct quarter-on-quarter (qoq)

* New group president and CEO, rob shuter to join MTN on 13 March 2017

* Group capex increased 10,5 pct yoy to r21 230 million with 2 669 3g and 1 995 4g sites added

* Voice and data traffic increased 1,8 pct and 142 pct respectively yoy

* Constant currency data revenue increased 21 pct yoy, to contribute 26,4 pct to total revenue