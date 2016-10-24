UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp CEO says won't be pressured to rush change
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Oct 24 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Announces U.S. regulatory submission of candidate vaccine for prevention of Shingles
* Regulatory submissions in EU and Canada remain on track for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
* Q4 net profit 64 mln, sets aside 130 mln euros in provisions
* Ceo says shareholders have right to be unhappy, but situation under control