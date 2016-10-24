Oct 24 Biohit Oyj's :

* Chinese joint venture Biohit HealthCare (Hefei) Co. Ltd production facility has passed official test requirements and has been granted license enabling production and sales of products

* Says first shipments will go to fill orders relating to ongoing gastric cancer risk screening study which has been expanded to cover over 150 hospitals and expected to be concluded by end of 2016 on part of patient screening

* Reporting and analysis phase is expected to be completed during 2017

* Results of analysis will determine if population based screening program is feasible