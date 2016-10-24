Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :
* 9-month sales amounted to 127.59 million euros ($138.84 million) (py: 119.30 million euros / +6.9 pct)
* 9-month group EBIT climbed to 8.35 million euros (py: 5.71 million euros / +46 pct
* 9-month net profit after minority shares jumped by 79 pct to 4.47 million euros (py: 2.49 million euros)
* Full year 2.7-3.2 million euros surplus seems to be achievable, resulting in a 15.5-16.0 million euros (py: 12.8 million euros / +21-25 pct) EBITDA 2016 target
* 9-month operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate 10.80 million euros (py: 8.92 million euros / +21 pct), with 7.03 million euros (py: 5.56 million euros / +26 pct)
* FY net profit after minority shares should come in at 6.8-7.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)