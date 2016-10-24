Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS
* GlobalTower has postponed its initial listing on Borsa Istanbul for which the first trading day was planned for October 27 until the markets become more reliable and stable
* IPO postponed due to the potential impacts of upcoming United States presidential election and FED's expected interest rate decision on the financial markets as well as the cyber-attacks
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)