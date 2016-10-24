UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Enterprise Inns Plc :
* Tender offer and proposed new bond issue
* Launches cash tender offer and announces intention to issue new bonds
* Announces today an invitation to holders of its outstanding 600 mln stg 6.50 per cent secured bonds due 2018
* Offer is to efficiently manage refinancing of bonds and lengthen offeror's ongoing debt maturity profile
* Invitation to tender bonds for purchase by offeror for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of 250 mln stg
* Existing revolving facilities agreement will be replaced with revolving facilities of up to 120 mln stg and term to Aug. 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources