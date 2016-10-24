Oct 24 Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Tender offer and proposed new bond issue

* Launches cash tender offer and announces intention to issue new bonds

* Announces today an invitation to holders of its outstanding 600 mln stg 6.50 per cent secured bonds due 2018

* Offer is to efficiently manage refinancing of bonds and lengthen offeror's ongoing debt maturity profile

* Invitation to tender bonds for purchase by offeror for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of 250 mln stg

* Existing revolving facilities agreement will be replaced with revolving facilities of up to 120 mln stg and term to Aug. 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)