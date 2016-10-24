UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue of 932.2 million rgt versus 1.16 billion rgt; net profit of 212.6 million rgt versus 256.1 million rgt
* Board of directors has declared a third interim dividend of 55.00 sen per share
* Remains concerned with legal volumes continuing to be impacted by current rampant illegal cigarette trade
Source text: (bit.ly/2dBiFSm)
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources