Oct 24 Tcl Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* 9-Mnth turnover hk$23.68 billion versus hk$24.44 billion

* Tcl multimedia technology holdings ltd- board does not recommend payment of any dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016

* Group is confident that it will be able to achieve lcd tv sales volume target of 20.00 million sets for year of 2016

* Nine months profit attributable to owners of parent hk$147 million versus loss of hk$302 million