Oct 24
* Access National Corporation and Middleburg Financial
Corporation announce strategic merger
* Middleburg Financial Corp - transaction expected to be
immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Transaction represents a value of $32.51 per share of
Middleburg common stock and $233.1 million in aggregate
* Middleburg Financial Corp - new company projects 14.0
percent annual cost savings of combined expense base, to be
fully realized in 2018
* Middleburg Financial Corp says combined holding company
will be access national corporation
* Middleburg shareholders to get a fixed exchange ratio of
1.3314 access national shares for each share of Middleburg
common stock owned
* Middleburg Financial - board of directors for new holding
company will include 7 members of current access national board
and 6 members of current middleburg board
* Middleburg Financial Corp - merger agreement was
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Middleburg board chairman John Lee will serve as chairman
of combined company's board of directors
* Access National shareholders will own 53.5 percent and
Middleburg shareholders will own 46.5 percent of combined entity
* Transaction is intended to qualify as a tax-free
reorganization for middleburg shareholders
